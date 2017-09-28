PUBLIC NOTICE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION

Division of Water Resources

William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower

312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor

Nashville, Tennessee 37243

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The application described below has been submitted for an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit under The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977, T.C.A. §69-3-108. In addition, federal permits may be required from the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Tennessee Valley Authority under §404 of the Clean Water Act and §26a of the Tennessee Valley Authority Act, respectively. Section 401 of the Clean Water Act requires that an applicant obtain a water quality certification from the state when a federal permit is required. This notice may cover applications subject to §401.

No decision has been made whether to issue or deny this application. The purpose of this notice is to inform interested parties of this permit application and to ask for comments and information necessary to determine possible impacts to water quality. Persons wishing to comment on the proposal are invited to submit written comments to the Division. Written comments must be received within thirty days of the date that this notice is posted. Comments will become part of the record and will be considered in the final decision. The applicant’s name and permit number should be referenced. Send all written comments to the Division’s address listed above and to the attention of the permit coordinator (indicated below). You may also comment via email to water.permits@tn.gov. After the Division makes a final permit decision, a permit appeal may be filed by the applicant or by any person who participated in the public comment period whose appeal is based on comments given to the Division in writing during the public comment period or in testimony at a formal public hearing.

The permit application, supporting documentation including detailed plans and maps, and related comments are available at the Division’s address (listed above) for review and/or copying or by visiting the TDEC website at https://www.tn.gov/environment/topic/ppo-water and searching on the Application Number listed below.

Interested persons may also request in writing that the Division hold a public hearing on this application. The request must be filed within the comment period, indicate the interest of the person requesting it, the reason(s) that the hearing is warranted, and the water quality issues being raised. When there is sufficient public interest in water quality issues, the Division shall hold a public hearing in accordance with 0400-40-07-.04(4)(f).

In deciding whether to issue or deny a permit, the Division will consider all comments of record and the requirements of applicable federal and state laws. In making this decision, a determination will be made regarding the lost value of the resource compared to the value of any proposed mitigation. The Division shall consider practicable alternatives to the alteration, loss of waters or habitat, diminishment in biological diversity, cumulative or secondary impacts to the water resource, and adverse impacts to unique, high quality, or impaired waters.

APPLICATION NUMBER: NRS17.105

PERMIT COORDINATOR:

Meghan Ploch

423-634-2482

Meghan.Ploch@tn.gov

APPLICANT:

City of Bolivar

Julian McTizic, Mayor

211 N. Washington St

Bolivar, TN 38008

LOCATION

Hatchie River, Bolivar, Hardeman County, Latitude: 35.2814, Longitude: -88.9731

PROJECT DESCRIPTION/ PURPOSE

The applicant proposes to widen an existing concrete ramp by 12-feet and lengthen the ramp by two-feet and pave an existing gravel parking lot as part of the “Just Say Hatchie” campaign. The access structure will be tie into the existing bank by placing rock riprap for no more than 10-feet on either side of the ramp. The purpose of the proposed project is to increase the capacity of the ramp to allow for multiple use access by recreational hand-carried watercraft and small powered boats. Work is proposed to be accomplished in the dry by installing a coffer dam around the work area.

POINTS OF IMPACT

Impact 1. Hatchie River- Widen an existing concrete ramp by 12-feet and lengthen by two-feet. Riprap will be installed along the sides of the ramp to prevent erosion. Latitude: 35.2811, Longitude: -88.9739

WATERSHED / WATERBODY DESCRIPTION

The Hatchie River is located within the Lower Hatchie River Watershed (08010208). The Tennessee portion of the Lower Hatchie River Watershed is located in West Tennessee and includes parts of Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, Madison and Tipton counties. It is approximately 1,461 square miles (1448 square miles in Tennessee) and drains to the Mississippi River.

To view the proposed location of these impacts and the condition of affected waters visit http://tdeconline.tn.gov/dwr/ and search on the Application Number listed above.

DETERMINATIONS

In accordance with the Tennessee Anti-degradation Statement (Rule 0400-40-03-.06), the Division has made a preliminary determination that the proposed activities will result in no more than de minimis degradation to water quality.