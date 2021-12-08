Public Notice Solicitation of Public Comment

According to the provisions of The Federal Clean Water Act, Title 40, Code of Federal Regulations Part 403, and Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 69, Chapter 3, Tennessee Rules and Regulations 0400-40-14, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Water Resources has granted preliminary approval to an update in the City of Middleton’s wastewater system Plant Protection Criteria and Local Limits.

The City of Middleton is making a formal notice to the public that the approved sewer use ordinances are available for public review and comment.

The updated material is available for review and inspection by all interested parties at City Hall during normal business hours from 8:00 am to 4:30 p.m., from August 12, 2021 to September, 13, 2021. Written comments regarding the changes will be accepted during this time period.

Evan Mott, Mayor