PUBLIC NOTICE OF THE REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE BOLIVAR ENERGY AUTHORITY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by all Board of Directors of the Bolivar Energy Authority to all interested persons that the open, public regular meetings of BEA’s Board of Directors for the remaining balance of the calendar year 2022 will be the last Monday of every month at 5:00 p.m. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time. The regular meeting place will be the conference room of the Authority’s office located at 815 Tennessee Street Bolivar, Tennessee 38008.

There will be considered at such meetings any items which might properly be presented at regular meetings of the Board of Directors.

THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to Title 8, Chapter 44, Part 1, Tennessee Code Annotated.