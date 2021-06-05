PUBLIC NOTICE OF REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF ALDERMEN OF MIDDLETON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all members of the Board of Aldermen (the “Board”) of Middleton, Tennessee (the “City”), to all residents of the City and to any other interested persons that for the remainder of calendar year 2021, the regular scheduled meetings of the Board will be held on the third (3rd) Monday at 7:00 p.m. of each month at the regular meeting place at the City Hall in Middleton, Tennessee. The next meeting will take place on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall.

There will be considered at such meetings any items that might properly be considered at regular meetings of the Board.

THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to Title 8, Chapter 44, Part 1, Tennessee Code Annotated, as supplemented, or amended.

Evan Mott

Mayor