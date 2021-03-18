Public Notice

The Town of Hickory Valley will be holding a Public Hearing regarding Ordinance 3-2-21, an ordinance to establish a Beer Board and to regulate the sale of beer inside the city limits of Hickory Valley.

This meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7 p.m., prior to the regular meeting of the mayor and board of aldermen, at Hickory Valley City Hall.

Copies of the ordinance are available for inspection and can be obtained by contacting Mayor Ricky Ayers.