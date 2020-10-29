PUBLIC NOTICE

PROJECT: 2019 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

TOWN OF TOONE

WATER METER REPLACEMENT PROJECT

SUBJECT: CONSTRUCTION COMPLETION NOTICE

CONTRACT NUMBER: 13503

CONSTRUCTION AMOUNT: $120,780.00

Notice is hereby given that the Contractor, SDT Contractors, Inc., 2387 Garret Ball Road, Gates, TN 38307 has requested final payment and project close-out for the construction activities in Toone, Tennessee.

Any local resident, subcontractor, or supplier who has a claim against this Contractor, SDT Contractors, Inc., regarding the above stated project has to file his/her claim in writing with Mayor Joseph Jones, 2005 Hwy 138, Toone, TN 38381 by 4:00 p.m., CST, Monday, November 9, 2020.

Joseph Jones, Mayor

Published 10/29/2020