Public Notice
PROJECT: 2017 DELTA REGIONAL AUTHORITY GRANT
HARDEMAN COUNTY
CHEMRING GROUP (KILGORE FLARES COMPANY) ENTRANCE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
TOONE, TENNESSEE
SUBJECT: CONSTRUCTION COMPLETION NOTICE
CONTRACT NUMBER: TN-50829
CONSTRUCTION AMOUNT: $483,030.10
Notice is hereby given that the Contractor, Enscor, LLC, 5566 Commander Drive, Arlington, TN 38002, has requested final payment and project close-out for the construction activities in Hardeman County, Tennessee.
Any local resident, subcontractor, or supplier who has a claim against this Contractor, Enscor, LLC, regarding the above stated project has to file his/her claim in writing with Mayor Jimmy Sain, 100 Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 by 4:00 p.m., CST, Monday, August 24, 2020.
Jimmy Sain, Mayor
Published August 13, 2020