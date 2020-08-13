Public Notice

PROJECT: 2017 DELTA REGIONAL AUTHORITY GRANT

HARDEMAN COUNTY

CHEMRING GROUP (KILGORE FLARES COMPANY) ENTRANCE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

TOONE, TENNESSEE

SUBJECT: CONSTRUCTION COMPLETION NOTICE

CONTRACT NUMBER: TN-50829

CONSTRUCTION AMOUNT: $483,030.10

Notice is hereby given that the Contractor, Enscor, LLC, 5566 Commander Drive, Arlington, TN 38002, has requested final payment and project close-out for the construction activities in Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Any local resident, subcontractor, or supplier who has a claim against this Contractor, Enscor, LLC, regarding the above stated project has to file his/her claim in writing with Mayor Jimmy Sain, 100 Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 by 4:00 p.m., CST, Monday, August 24, 2020.

Jimmy Sain, Mayor

Published August 13, 2020