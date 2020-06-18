Public Notice

The Bolivar City Council will meet in called session on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is as follows:

2nd Reading - Public Hearing on Ordinance 20-001, An Ordinance to Amend the Bolivar Municipal Code Title 17, Chapter 1 Garbage and Trash, Section’s 17-1003 – 17-105

2nd Reading- Public Hearing on Ordinance 20-002, An Ordinance to Amend Ordinance 19-003, Relative to the Budget Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2019-20

2nd Reading- Public Hearing on Ordinance 20-003, An Ordinance to the City of Bolivar, TN Adopting the Annual Budget and Tax Rate for the Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2020 ending June 30, 2021

Consideration and Possible Approval for Claim Filing in Purdue Bankruptcy