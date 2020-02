There will be a Committee Meeting of the City of Bolivar Government Structure Board held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 3:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Bolivar Municipal building. The purpose of this meeting is to, discuss only, the following items:

Full-time Mayor vs Part-time Mayor

City Administrator’s position

Salaries for Mayor and Council

Changing election dates

This is a public meeting.

Mayor Julian McTizic