PUBLIC NOTICE

Permit Overview: Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC has applied to the Tennessee Division of

Air Pollution Control (TDAPC) for an air contaminant permit to construct a Charcoal Manufacturing

Facility to be located in Whiteville on Richland Road. This operation would

consist of charcoal kilns with afterburner control, charcoal handling, charcoal screening

with baghouse control, charcoal bagging with baghouse control, and haul roads for moving

raw materials and fi nished goods into and out of the facility. Regulated air contaminants

would be emitted by this source. Mr. G. Forte is the assigned TDAPC permit writer.

Access to the permit application and related materials are available for public review via

TDEC’s dataviewer at the following webpage: http://environment-online.tn.gov:8080/

pls/enf_reports/f?p=19031:34051:::NO:34051:P34051_PERMIT_ID:68600

Meeting Details: Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) received

requests for a public meeting during the offi cial public comment period regarding

the proposed project. In response to those requests, an Informational Town Meeting will

be held by TDEC. See details below:

Date: November 1, 2018

Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, CST

Location: Whiteville Community Center, 151 E. Main, Whiteville, TN.

Format: This meeting will provide an overview of the technical, air pollution-related issues

concerning the permitting of the proposed Charcoal Manufacturing Facility. The

meeting will be facilitated by TDEC staff with the opportunity for the public to ask questions

to technical staff from TDEC concerning the proposed project. Representatives

from the Air Pollution Control Division, Water Resources Division, and Solid Waste Division

will be present to answer questions.

Meeting Accommodations: Individuals with disabilities who wish to participate should

contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to discuss any

auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate such participation. Such contact may be in

person, by writing, telephone, or other means, and should be made as soon as possible

to allow time to provide such aid or services. Contact the Tennessee Department of Environment

and Conservation ADA Coordinator, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower,

2nd Floor, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, TN 37243, 1-866-253-5827. Hearing

impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service, 1-(800)-848-0298.If it is hard for

you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or

interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Air Pollution Control at (615) 532-

0554 for more information.TDEC is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affi rmative Action

(EEO/AA) employer. TDEC does not unlawfully discriminate on any basis prohibited by

applicable law in any of its programs, services or activities.EEO/AA/ADAAA inquiries or

complaints may be directed to the ADAAA Coordinator, HR Division, at 615-532-0200.

Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service 800-848-0298.If you

would like to receive notices like this directly, contact the Public Participation Offi cer in

APC’s Central Offi ce for a Mailing List Request form at Air.Pollution.Control@tn.gov or

call (615) 532-0554.