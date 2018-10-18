PUBLIC NOTICE
Permit Overview: Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC has applied to the Tennessee Division of
Air Pollution Control (TDAPC) for an air contaminant permit to construct a Charcoal Manufacturing
Facility to be located in Whiteville on Richland Road. This operation would
consist of charcoal kilns with afterburner control, charcoal handling, charcoal screening
with baghouse control, charcoal bagging with baghouse control, and haul roads for moving
raw materials and fi nished goods into and out of the facility. Regulated air contaminants
would be emitted by this source. Mr. G. Forte is the assigned TDAPC permit writer.
Access to the permit application and related materials are available for public review via
TDEC’s dataviewer at the following webpage: http://environment-online.tn.gov:8080/
pls/enf_reports/f?p=19031:34051:::NO:34051:P34051_PERMIT_ID:68600
Meeting Details: Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) received
requests for a public meeting during the offi cial public comment period regarding
the proposed project. In response to those requests, an Informational Town Meeting will
be held by TDEC. See details below:
Date: November 1, 2018
Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, CST
Location: Whiteville Community Center, 151 E. Main, Whiteville, TN.
Format: This meeting will provide an overview of the technical, air pollution-related issues
concerning the permitting of the proposed Charcoal Manufacturing Facility. The
meeting will be facilitated by TDEC staff with the opportunity for the public to ask questions
to technical staff from TDEC concerning the proposed project. Representatives
from the Air Pollution Control Division, Water Resources Division, and Solid Waste Division
will be present to answer questions.
Meeting Accommodations: Individuals with disabilities who wish to participate should
contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to discuss any
auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate such participation. Such contact may be in
person, by writing, telephone, or other means, and should be made as soon as possible
to allow time to provide such aid or services. Contact the Tennessee Department of Environment
and Conservation ADA Coordinator, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower,
2nd Floor, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, TN 37243, 1-866-253-5827. Hearing
impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service, 1-(800)-848-0298.If it is hard for
you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or
interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Air Pollution Control at (615) 532-
0554 for more information.TDEC is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affi rmative Action
(EEO/AA) employer. TDEC does not unlawfully discriminate on any basis prohibited by
applicable law in any of its programs, services or activities.EEO/AA/ADAAA inquiries or
complaints may be directed to the ADAAA Coordinator, HR Division, at 615-532-0200.
Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service 800-848-0298.If you
would like to receive notices like this directly, contact the Public Participation Offi cer in
APC’s Central Offi ce for a Mailing List Request form at Air.Pollution.Control@tn.gov or
call (615) 532-0554.