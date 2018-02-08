Public Notice

Effective immediately, the Hardeman County Highway Board of Supervisors will only meet once a month. The meetings will be on the first Tuesday of each month at the Highway Department Office, 401 Fairgrounds Street in Bolivar. From August to February, the meeting time will be 5:00 p.m. From March to July, the meeting time will be 5:30 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 5 p.m. The public is welcome to attend any meeting. Please call the Highway Department at 658-5102 if you would like to address the Board at a meeting so you can be placed on the agenda.