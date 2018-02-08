PUBLIC NOTICE

The Tennessee Division of Air Pollution Control (TDAPC) has received

requests for construction and/or modifi cation of air contaminant sources

as noted below. The proposed construction and/or modifi cation is subject

to part 1200-3-9-.01(1)(h) of the Tennessee Air Pollution Control Regulations,

which requires a public notifi cation and 30-day public comment

period. Interested parties may express their comments and concerns in

writing to Mrs. Michelle W. Owenby, Director, Division of Air Pollution

Control, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue,

15th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243 within thirty (30) days of

the date of this notice. Questions concerning a source may be addressed

to the assigned Division personnel at the same address or by calling

615-532-0554.Individuals with disabilities who wish to participate should

contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to

discuss any auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate such participation.

Such contact may be in person, by writing, telephone, or other

means, and should be made no less than ten days prior to the end of

the public comment period to allow time to provide such aid or services.

Contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

ADA Coordinator, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa

L. Parks Avenue, 2nd Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243, 1-866-253-

5827. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service,

1-(800)-848-0298. The applicant is Royal Oak Enterprises LLC dba Royal

Oak Enterprises LLC with a mailing address of 6425 State Route ZZ,

West Plains, MO 65775. They seek to obtain air contaminant permits for

construction of a Charcoal Production Plant at 0 Richland Rd, Whiteville,

TN, as follows: (1) Charcoal Kilns #1-10 (Division identifi cation number:

35-0118-01/74414). The proposed operations would consist of ten (10)

charcoal kilns. One afterburner would be used for pollution control. There

would be physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be

emitted by this source. (2) Material Transportation (Trucks) and Material

Storage Piles (Division identifi cation number: 35-0118-02/74414) The

proposed operations would consist of Storage Piles of Charcoal and also

Truck Transportation of Wooden Slabs and Charcoal. Fugitive particulate

emissions would be emitted from Roads and Storage Piles. There would

be physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be emitted

by this source. (3) Charcoal Kilns #11-20 (Division identifi cation number:

35-0118-03/74447). The proposed operations would consist of ten (10)

charcoal kilns. One afterburner would be used for pollution control. There

would be physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be

emitted by this source.(4) Charcoal Screening with Dust Collector (Division

identifi cation number: 35-0118-04/74447). The proposed operations

would consist of a charcoal bagging process within a building enclosure.

One Dust Collector would be used for pollution control. There would be

physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be emitted by

this source. (5) Lump Charcoal Bagging with Dust Collector (Division

identifi cation number: 35-0118-05/74447). The proposed operations

would consist of a charcoal bagging process within a building enclosure.

One Dust Collector would be used for pollution control. There would be

physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be emitted by

this source. (6) Charcoal Kilns #21-30 (Division identifi cation number:

35-0118-06/74448). The proposed operations would consist of ten (10)

charcoal kilns. One afterburner would be used for pollution control. There

would be physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be

emitted by this source. Mr. G. Forte is the assigned Division person.