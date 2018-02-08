PUBLIC NOTICE
The Tennessee Division of Air Pollution Control (TDAPC) has received
requests for construction and/or modifi cation of air contaminant sources
as noted below. The proposed construction and/or modifi cation is subject
to part 1200-3-9-.01(1)(h) of the Tennessee Air Pollution Control Regulations,
which requires a public notifi cation and 30-day public comment
period. Interested parties may express their comments and concerns in
writing to Mrs. Michelle W. Owenby, Director, Division of Air Pollution
Control, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue,
15th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243 within thirty (30) days of
the date of this notice. Questions concerning a source may be addressed
to the assigned Division personnel at the same address or by calling
615-532-0554.Individuals with disabilities who wish to participate should
contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to
discuss any auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate such participation.
Such contact may be in person, by writing, telephone, or other
means, and should be made no less than ten days prior to the end of
the public comment period to allow time to provide such aid or services.
Contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
ADA Coordinator, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa
L. Parks Avenue, 2nd Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243, 1-866-253-
5827. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service,
1-(800)-848-0298. The applicant is Royal Oak Enterprises LLC dba Royal
Oak Enterprises LLC with a mailing address of 6425 State Route ZZ,
West Plains, MO 65775. They seek to obtain air contaminant permits for
construction of a Charcoal Production Plant at 0 Richland Rd, Whiteville,
TN, as follows: (1) Charcoal Kilns #1-10 (Division identifi cation number:
35-0118-01/74414). The proposed operations would consist of ten (10)
charcoal kilns. One afterburner would be used for pollution control. There
would be physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be
emitted by this source. (2) Material Transportation (Trucks) and Material
Storage Piles (Division identifi cation number: 35-0118-02/74414) The
proposed operations would consist of Storage Piles of Charcoal and also
Truck Transportation of Wooden Slabs and Charcoal. Fugitive particulate
emissions would be emitted from Roads and Storage Piles. There would
be physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be emitted
by this source. (3) Charcoal Kilns #11-20 (Division identifi cation number:
35-0118-03/74447). The proposed operations would consist of ten (10)
charcoal kilns. One afterburner would be used for pollution control. There
would be physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be
emitted by this source.(4) Charcoal Screening with Dust Collector (Division
identifi cation number: 35-0118-04/74447). The proposed operations
would consist of a charcoal bagging process within a building enclosure.
One Dust Collector would be used for pollution control. There would be
physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be emitted by
this source. (5) Lump Charcoal Bagging with Dust Collector (Division
identifi cation number: 35-0118-05/74447). The proposed operations
would consist of a charcoal bagging process within a building enclosure.
One Dust Collector would be used for pollution control. There would be
physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be emitted by
this source. (6) Charcoal Kilns #21-30 (Division identifi cation number:
35-0118-06/74448). The proposed operations would consist of ten (10)
charcoal kilns. One afterburner would be used for pollution control. There
would be physical construction. Regulated air contaminants would be
emitted by this source. Mr. G. Forte is the assigned Division person.