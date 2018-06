PUBLIC NOTICE

PROJECT: 2016 CDBG

TOWN OF HORNSBY

WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT

HORNSBY, TENNESSEE

SUBJECT: CONSTRUCTION COMPLETION NOTICE

CONTRACT NUMBER: 11137

CONSTRUCTION AMOUNT: $118,399.75

Notice is hereby given that the Contractor, Marbury Construction Company, LLC, 79 Vester Taylor Road, Denmark, TN 38391, has requested final payment and project close-out for the construction activities in Hornsby, Tennessee.

Any local resident, subcontractor, or supplier who has a claim against this Contractor, Marbury Construction Company, LLC, regarding the above stated project has to file his/her claim in writing with Mayor Mack Carter, Jr., 450 Main Street, Hornsby, TN 38044 by 4:00 p.m., CST, Friday, June 8, 2018.

Mack Carter, Jr., Mayor