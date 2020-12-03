IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE

FOR THE 25TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, AT BOLIVAR

TAMMY RENEA CAMPER, :

:

PLAINTIFF, :

:

VS. : CIVIL ACTION NO: 19229

:

:

DENNIS TARAIL CAMPER, :

:

DEFENDANT. :

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

(NON-RESIDENT NOTICE)

It appearing from the complaint in this cause, which is sworn to, that DENNIS TARAIL CAMPER cannot be personally served with process, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Bolivar Bulletin Times, a newspaper published at Bolivar, in Hardeman County, Tennessee, requiring the said Defendant to defend a civil action, which seeks a Complaint For Divorce by filing your answer with the Clerk of the Court, and serving a copy of the answer to the Complaint on: Tammy Renea Camper, Pro Se, whose address is: P.O. Box 743, Grand Junction, TN, 38039.

Within THIRTY (30) DAYS after the date of the last publication of this notice, not including day of last publication. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 9th day of March, 2020.

JANICE M. BODIFORD, CLERK & MASTER

PO BOX 45, BOLIVAR, TN 38008

TAMMY RENEA CAMPER, PRO SE