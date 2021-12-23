Operation Child Find
The Hardeman County Schools provides a range of services for individuals with disabilities ages 3-21. The school system serves children with all disabilities through a variety of special education programs designed to fit the needs of the student. These programs range from consult services in the regular program to more specialized programs. Medical and therapeutic services are also available. Contact the Special Education office at 658-2510 for further information regarding the referral process and evaluation.