NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 9, 2001, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 10, 2001, in Book No. 562, at Page 776, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Wanda Blake, conveying certain property therein described to Hornsby Law Office as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Novastar Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding Trust, Series 2006-5 NovaStar Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-5.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding Trust, Series 2006-5 NovaStar Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-5, will, on April 16, 2020 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

LOT 30, SECTION "A", PARHAM SUBDIVISION NUMBER 3, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOKS 1 AND 2, PAGES 211 AND 214, IN THE REGISTER'S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 207 Cross Street, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

WANDA BLAKE

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A

No. 327094

DATED March 12, 2020

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee