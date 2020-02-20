NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 17, 2018, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 17, 2018, in Book No. 758, at Page 864, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Santreasa Myesha Fitzhugh and Brenda Sue Jarrett, conveying certain property therein described to Glenn D Everton as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Brighton Bank ISAOA/ATIMA, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by The Money Source Inc..

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by The Money Source Inc., will, on April 2, 2020 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

LOT 11 OF TODD SUBDIVISION: Beginning at a new capped 1/2 inch iron rod, said iron rod being on the west line of the James Vernal Beauregard property (Deed Book Z17 Page 342) and being South 02 degrees 53 minutes 24 seconds West and a distance of 100.00 feet from an old 1/2 inch iron rod being the most southerly northeast corner of the Sharron D. Todd and Dorothy P. Todd property (Deed Book 65 Page 331), which the following description is a part of; thence South 02 degrees 53 minutes 24 seconds West from said new iron rod coincident with the west line of the said James Vernal Beauregard a distance of 215.26 feet to a new iron rod; thence North 86 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds West coincident with the north line of the Luzone Dickerson and Lynn L. Ruckers property (Deed Book P7 Page 122) a distance of 428.34 feet to a new iron rod; thence North 86 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds West coincident with the north line of Lot 3 of this division a distance of 158.13 feet to a new iron rod; thence coincident with east lines of Ervin Lane the following six (6) courses and distances: (1) North 15 degrees 45 minutes 56 seconds West a distance of 15.51 feet; (2) With a curve turning to the right, with an arc length of 90.03 feet, with a radius of 158.00 feet, with a chord bearing of North 00 degrees 33 minutes 31 seconds East, and with a chord length of 88.82 feet;

(3) North 16 degrees 52 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 1.49 feet; (4) North 23 degrees 22 minutes 42 seconds East a distance of 10.73 feel; (5) With a curve turning to the right, with an arc length of 58.14 feet, with a radius of 284.50 feet, with a chord bearing of North 29 degrees 13 minutes 59 seconds East, and with a chord length of 58.04 feet; (6) North 35 degrees 05 minutes 17 seconds East a distance of 53.41 feet to a new iron rod; Thence South 86 degrees 45 minutes 02 seconds East coincident with the south line of Lot 1 of this division a distance of 536.69 feet to the point of beginning, having an area of 2.85 acres. Property may be subject to rights-of-way, easements, covenants, and/or restrictions that may or may not be of record. All bearings noted are based upon the Tennessee Coordinate System of 1983. Per Certificate of Survey by Jimmy Simpson RLS #2553, dated August 23, 2018. Subject to Plat of record in Plat Book C, Page 673, Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 130 Ervin Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

SANTREASA MYESHA FITZHUGH

BRENDA SUE JARRETT

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record.

W&A No. 345186

DATED February 10, 2020

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee