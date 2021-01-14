NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 15, 2006, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 19, 2006, in Book No. 647, at Page 97 and re-recorded on February 2, 2007, in Book No. 652, at Page 793, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Vanessa Carrasco and Jimmy W Zeigler and Wendy C Zeigler, conveying certain property therein described to Arnold M. Weiss, Esq. as Trustee for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A..

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on February 11, 2021 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at an iron stake with elm and oak pointers, 4 poles south of the paved road, a northeast corner of M.H. Shaw, and 10 poles east of the southwest corner of a tract called 69-3/4 acres conveyed to S.P. Harris

from Bluford Maroney in Deed Book Q, Page 561, and runs thence West 10 poles (165 ft.) to an iron stake east to a large post oak pointer in a hollow; thence North 13.4 poles (221.1 ft.) to the center of the blacktopped public road; thence with said road South 43 degrees 15 minutes East 13.72 poles (226.4 ft.); thence South 69 degrees East 4.84 poles (79.9 ft.): thence South 85 degrees 15 minutes East 24 poles (396 ft.); thence South 86 degrees 45 minutes East 39.0 poles to a point on the north edge of the road; thence South 29 degrees 15 minutes East 23.0 poles (379.5 ft.) to a point in the center thence South 42 degrees East 12 poles (198 ft.); thence South 58 degrees East 6 poles to a point on the south edge North 34 degrees East 30 links from an iron slake the northwest corner of Tract 2 of this division; thence South 34 degrees West 4 poles (66 ft.) to a poplar on the south bank of a ditch South 80 degrees East 149 links from the southeast corner of a frame house; thence 87 degrees 30 minutes West 11.67 poles (192.7 ft.) to an iron stake on the south bank of the ditch; thence North 39 degrees West 6 poles (99 ft.) to a point at the confluence of another ditch; thence South 49 degrees West 6.52 poles (107.6 ft.) to a point in the ditch at the confluence of still another ditch; thence South 63 degrees West 4 poles (66 ft.) to a wild cherry on the north edge of the ditch; thence South 27 degrees 45 minutes West 6 poles (99 ft.) with the ditch to a poplar tree; thence South 5 degrees 30 minutes West 8172 poles (143 ft.) to an iron stake at the fence corner; thence South 56 degrees 15 minutes West 34.24 poles (565 ft.) to an iron stake; thence South 58 degrees 15 minutes West 15 poles (247.5 ft.) to an 18 inch red oak beside an iron stake where fence corners; thence North 73 degrees West 4.72 poles (77.9) to a small post oak in a fence; thence North 68 degrees West 9.60 poles (158.4 ft.) to a stake; thence North 82 degrees West 9 poles (148.5 ft.) to an iron stake in Shaw’s east boundary line, a hickory pointer is North 81 degrees East 5.5 links; thence North I degrees East 73.24 poles (1208.5 ft.) to the beginning containing 31.5 acres. INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BUT EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE ARE THE FOLLOWING EXCLUSION: 3/4 of an acre sold to Bennie F. Langford, Jr., as shown of record in Book B-7, Page 31; approximately 1.03 acres sold to Tony Hooper, et ux, as shown of record in Book Y-7, Page 16, all of the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 485 Jones Loop Road, Toone, TN 38381-7021

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

VANESSA CARRASCO

JIMMY W ZEIGLER

WENDY C ZEIGLER

LVNV FUNDING LLC

SOUTHERN INDUSTRIAL MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE COMPANY, LLC

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 348986

DATED January 4, 2021

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee