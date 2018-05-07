NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 24, 2017, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 28, 2017, in Book No. 746, at Page 720, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Shirley Hornsby, conveying certain property therein described to Old Republic Title Company of Tennessee as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for State Farm Bank, F.S.B., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by State Farm Bank, F.S.B..

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by State Farm Bank, F.S.B., will, on July 26, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE, SITUATED AND BEING IN THE 5TH CIVIL DISTRICT, THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN, STATE OF TENNESSEE, TO-WIT: TRACT 1: LOT 411 OF THE WCCDRUN SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT PLAT BOCK 3, PAGE 28 TO WHICH REFERENCE IS MADE HEREBY FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY, AND SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS OF SAID SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN DEED BOCK D-5, PAGE 28 IN SAID REGISTER’S OFFICE, CONTROL MAP 170-K GROUP B, PARCEL 01400. TRACT 2: LOT 410, WOODRUN SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOCK 3, PAGE 28 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 410 Woodrun Drive, Middleton, TN 38052

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

SHIRLEY HORNSBY

MICHELLE HARRISON

ESTATE OF SHIRLEY HORNSBY

HEIRS OF SHIRLEY HORNSBY

KELLY LOMAX

ALAN LOMAX

TAMARA EASTON

BILLY JOE KEEL

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 330909

DATED June 25, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee