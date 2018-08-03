NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 5, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 30, 2007, in Book No. 656, at Page 93, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Martha R. Wilkes, conveying certain property therein described to Lawyers Title Insurance Corp as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Sunset Mortgage Company, LP, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by MidFirst Bank.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by MidFirst Bank, will, on May 3, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at an iron pin, the same being in the eastern margin of an existing blacktop road that bears northwesterly to State Highway No 125, also said point being North 05 degrees and 05 minutes West, a distance of 132.4 feet. and North 19 degrees and 23 minutes East a distance of 83.62 feet from Gary King’s northeast comer as described in deed book ___, page ___, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, thence along the eastern margin of said blacktop road. North 20 degrees and 01 minutes West, a distance of 100 feet to a stake, thence North 27 degrees and 05 minutes West a distance of 65 feet to an iron pin in the same, said point being the northwest comer of the parcel herein described, thence leaving said Road, North 66 degrees and 08 minutes East, a distance of 117.5 feet to an iron pin at the northeast corner of the parcel herein described, thence South 43 degrees and 47 minutes East, a distance of 128.20 feet to an iron pin in the northwestern margin of a Road that leads to the Lake Levee, thence along the northwestern margin of saId Road, South 46 degrees and 13 minutes West, a distance of 124 feet to an iron pin, thence South 63 degrees and 53 minutes West, a distance of 47.65 feet to the beginning and containing 0.5 of an acre, more or less as surveyed by Keith Qualls, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Cert No 226, Jackson, Tennessee

ALSO KNOWN AS: 185 Lake Vonda Way, Middleton, TN 38052

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

MARTHA R. WILKES

HEIR(S) OF MARTHA R. WILKES

ESTATE OF MARTHA R. WILKES

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 328217

DATED February 21, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee