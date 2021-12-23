NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 18, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded August 24, 2016, in Book No. 738, at Page 403, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Quamaine J Fletcher, conveying certain property therein described to Donald G. Griffin as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Community Bank of Mississippi, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by MidFirst Bank.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by MidFirst Bank, will, on February 17, 2022 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in Whiteville and New Castle Road, this point being C. Z. Cooper’s southwest corner, from said point of beginning East 300 feet to a stake at C. Z. Cooper’s southeast corner; thence south 125 feet to a stake; thence West 300 feet to a point in said road; thence North 125 feet to the beginning.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 348 Cross Avenue, Whiteville, TN 38075

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

QUAMAINE J FLETCHER

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 340576

DATED December 13, 2021

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee