NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 14, 1997, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 18, 1997, in Book No. 503, at Page 818, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Glenn Dotson, conveying certain property therein described to Hornsby Law Firm as Trustee for Professional Mortgage Services, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A..

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on November 29, 2021 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

LOT NO. 15:

Beginning at an iron stake in the west boundary line of Harmon Automotive property, being the northeast corner of the property described herein, and being at the east end of Cross Street and in the south margin of Cross Street, runs thence South 8 degrees 45 minutes West 180.0 feet with the west boundary line of the Harmon Automotive property and a fence to a 6 inch cedar tree, being the northeast corner of Lot #7 of Parham Subdivision #3; thence with the north boundary line of same North 77 degrees West 75.0 feet to an iron pin, being the northwest corner of Lot #7, the northeast corner of Lot #8 and the southeast corner of Lot #14; thence with, the east boundary line of Lot #14, North 0 degrees 45 minutes East 160.0 feet to an iron pin in the south margin of Cross Street, being the northeast corner of Lot #14; thence with the south margin of Cross Street East 100.0 feet to the point of beginning. This being Lot No. 15 of Parham Subdivision #3 as shown on Plat Book 1 and 2, Page 214, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Per Certificate of Survey by L. Wayne Yates, R.L.S. #486, Bolivar, Tennessee, dated February 10, 1997.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 224 Cross Street, Bolivar, TN 38008-1231

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

GLENN DOTSON

ESTATE OF GLENN DOTSON

HEIR(S) OF GLENN DOTSON

BRANDON KEITH DOTSON

IESHA DOTSON

DAWNIE DOTSON AUSTIN

SHAWNIE DOTSON

EDNA DOTSON FORD

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record.

W&A No. 350296

DATED October 13, 2021

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee