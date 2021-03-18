NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated January 12, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded January 12, 2007, in Book No. 651, at Page 691, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Rebecca Bryant and Joe Bryant, conveying certain property therein described to C. Thomas Cates as Trustee for Saxon Mortgage, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2007-3, Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2007-3.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2007-3, Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2007-3, will, on March 25, 2021 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the centerline of an existing Hardeman County Road Route R-9338 (3) and the southeast corner of lands now or formerly of W.F. Foster and the northwest corner of W. Hesselbein; thence North 46 degrees 15 minutes West along said road and the east line of said W.F. Foster lands a distance of 297.80 feet to an iron pin 12 feet west of the existing county road centerline; thence North 26 degrees 30 minutes West along said road and the east line of said W.F. Foster lands of distance of 174.50 feet to an iron pin 11 feet west of the existing county road centerline; thence North 2 degrees 30 minutes East along said road in the east line of said W.F. Foster lands a distance of 46.25 feet to a railroad spike in said road; thence South 86 degrees 10 minutes East a distance of 1215.17 feet to an iron pin; thence South 10 degrees 31 minutes West a distance of 343.43 feet to an iron pin in the north line of lands now or formerly of W. Hesselbein; thence west along the north line of said W. Hesselbein lands a distance of 859.47 feet to the point of beginning, containing 9.15 acres. Subject to the following restrictions: 1. No junk cars, trash, garbage or rubbish to be permitted to accumulate or be dumped on said property. 2. Minimum size mobile homes will be 500 square feet, and must be underpinned. 3. Single family dwellings must have a minimum of 800 square feet on the main floor. 4. No commercial animal breeding or training farm or farming permitted. 5. There shall be no more than two (2) single family dwellings on each parcel of said 49.70 acre tract of land for a period of 10 years of acquisition. 6. Utility easement of 15 feet is reserved along roadways and boundaries.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 305 Callahan Road, Saulsbury, TN 38067

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

REBECCA BRYANT

JOE BRYANT

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record.

DATED February 24, 2021

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee

W&A No. 347018