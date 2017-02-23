NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 23, 2009, executed by James L Grant and Sandra K Grant conveying certain real property therein described to John M Ahern as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, recorded April 3, 2009, in Book 677 page 276; and

WHERERAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to TRIFERA LLC, who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Elizabeth H Parrott, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Elizabeth H Parrott, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 9, 2017, at 12:00 pm at the front steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, located in Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for certified funds ONLY the day of sale, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING AT A COTTON PICKER SPINDLE IN THE CENTER OF YOUNG ROAD, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE RAYMOND A. ERVIN PROPERTY (M-16/625), RUNS THENCE WITH THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAME SOUTH 80 DEGREES WEST 657.7 FEET TO A SET IRON FENCE POST, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE RESIDUE OF THE WESLEY JENKINS PROPERTY, THENCE WITH THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID RESIDUE NORTH 19 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST 599 FEET TO A SET COTTON PICKER SPINDLE IN SAID ROAD, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID RESIDUE, THENCE WITH THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 62 DEGREES 56 MINUTES EAST 255.29 FEET, SOUTH 55 DEGREES 59 SECONDS EAST 121.01 FEET, SOUTH 54 DEGREES EAST 80 FEET, SOUTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 58.39 FEET, SOUTH 31 DEGREES EAST 37.97 FEET, SOUTH 13 DEGREES 31 MINUTES EAST 50.03 FEET, SOUTH 02 DEGREES WEST 50 FEET, AND SOUTH 20 DEGREES WEST 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5.004 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. Per Certificate of Survey by L. Wayne Yates, R.L.S. #486, Bolivar, TN dated February 10, 2002.

Being the same property conveyed to James L. Grant and wife, Sandra K Grant by Quitclaim Deed from Sandra K Grant dated March 15, 2007 and recorded April 9, 2007 of record in Book 31, page 123, Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 525 Young Rd Medon TN 38356. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNERS: James L Grant, Sandra K Grant

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Hardeman County Trustee 106 Warren St Bolivar TN 38008

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Elizabeth H Parrott

WEINSTEIN & RILEY PS

701 Broadway Ste B-08

Nashville TN 37203

Tel: 615-742-9220

Fax: 404-601-5846 (Inklynk)