NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 26, 2023 at 11:00am, local time, at the usual and customary location of the Hardeman County Courthouse,

100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Tomeco N. Jones for the benefit of Molton, Allen & Williams

Mortgage Co. LLC, as Beneficiary, dated February 18, 2000, of record in Book 540 at Page 65 in the Register of Deeds Office for Hardeman County,

Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC, a South Carolina limited liability company duly authorized to conduct

business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee. Default in the

performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Other Interested Parties: N/A

The hereinafter described real property located in Hardeman County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and

encumbrances of record:

Beginning at an iron pin on the north margin of New Castle Road (25 feet at right angles from centerline) at the southeast

corner of Rosie Jones as recorded in Deed Book S-4, Page 262 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee;

thence with with Jones’ east line North a distance of 314 feet to a point; thence South 78 degrees 25 minutes 46 seconds East

a distance of 154 feet to an iron pin; thence South 0 degrees 03 minutes 25 seconds East a distance of 299 feet to an iron pin

on the north margin of New Castle Road; thence with the north margin of New Castle Road North 84 degrees 00 minutes

West a distance of 152 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 1.06 acre.

Per Certificate of Survey by David Hall Surveying Company, Jackson, TN, R.L.S. #943, on August 2, 1999.

This being the same property conveyed to Barnell Herron by deed of record in Deed Book T-15, Page 689, Register’s Office

of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 4960 New Castle Drive, Bolivar, TN 38008, but such address is not part of the legal

description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number:

Current owner(s) of the property: Tomeco N. Jones

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements

or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including

right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects,

adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by

this foreclosure sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE,

MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE

OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement

on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified

check made payable to or endorsed to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient

funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded

to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by

the Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC, Trustee

339 Heyward Street, 2nd Floor

Columbia, SC 29201

PH: (803) 509-5078

FX: (803) 701-9145

File No.: 22-52813