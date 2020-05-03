NOTICE OF SUMMONS

TO THERAL HATCHETT, ANY UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHERS, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, AND ANYONE CLAIMING TO HAVE A PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE-NAMED MINOR CHILDREN BORN TO MARLIENA HATCHETT, MOTHER, ON THE DATES LISTED ABOVE.

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking the termination of the parental rights of the parents of the above-named minor child was filed against you in said Court on the 6th day of February, 2020, and that an Order for Service of Publication was entered by the Court on the 6th day of February, 2020.

You are hereby commanded and required to appear before the Juvenile Court of Walker County, Georgia, in LaFayette, Georgia, on the 29th day of April, 2020, at 2:30 o’clock p.m., The hearing is for the purpose of determining whether or not said parental rights should be terminated.

A copy of the Petition may be obtained from the Clerk of the Juvenile Court at the Courthouse located at 103 South Duke Street, LaFayette, Georgia, 30728, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, exclusive of Holidays. The Clerk’s telephone number is 706-638-1742. A free copy shall be available to the parents. Upon request, the copy will be mailed to the requester. The child is in the present physical custody of the Walker County Department of Family and Children Services.

NOTICE OF EFFECT OF TERMINATION JUDGMENT: Georgia law provides that you can permanently lose your rights as a parent. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed requesting the court to terminate your parental rights to your child. A court hearing of your case has been scheduled for the 29th day of April, 2020, at 2:30 o’clock p.m., at the JUVENILE COURT OF WALKER COUNTY, Walker County Courthouse, LaFayette, GA 30728.

If you fail to appear, the court can terminate your rights in your absence.

If the court at the trial finds that the facts set out in the petition to terminate parental rights are true and that termination of your rights will serve the best interests of your child, the court can enter a judgment ending your rights to your child.

If the judgment terminates your parental rights, you will no longer have any rights to your child. This means that you will not have the right to visit, contact, or have custody of your child or make any decisions affecting your child or your child's earnings or property. Your child will be legally freed to be adopted by someone else.

Even if your parental rights are terminated:

(1) You will still be responsible for providing financial support (child support payments) for your child's care unless and until your child is adopted; and

(2) Your child can still inherit from you unless and until your child is adopted.

This is a very serious matter. You should contact an attorney immediately so that you can be prepared for the court hearing. You have the right to hire an attorney and to have him or her represent you. If you cannot afford to hire an attorney, the court will appoint an attorney if the court finds that you are an indigent person. Whether or not you decide to hire an attorney, you have the right to attend the hearing of your case, to call witnesses on your

behalf, and to question those witnesses brought against you.

The biological/putative father is hereby placed on notice that pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 15-11-233 he may lose all rights to the above named child and will not be allowed to object to the termination of his rights to such child unless, within 30 days of receipt of notice, you file a petition to legitimate the child as well as a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Walker County Juvenile Court where the termination proceeding is pending. Additionally, the court may enter an order terminating all the parental rights of a biological father, including the right to object thereafter to such proceedings if the biological father fails to timely legitimate the child named above.

The general nature of the allegations are: the parents have failed to complete their case plans for reunification.

All concerned parties are informed that they are entitled to have an attorney represent them, and if a party is entitled to Counsel during the proceedings, the Court will appoint Counsel, at no cost if the party is unable, without undue financial hardship, to employ Counsel.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the telephone number of the clerk's office which is 706-638-1742.