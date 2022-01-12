NOTICE OF SUBstitute Trustee's Sale - PHILLIPS

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Brian Phillips and Michelle Phillips executed a Deed of Trust to John Clark, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First State Bank, on August 31, 2004 and recorded on September 7, 2004 in Book 612, Page 793, and Instrument No. 51976 and re-recorded on September 10, 2004, in Deed Book 613 Page 183, Instrument Number 52098 in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on December 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, TN:

TRACT I: BEGINNING at an iron pin set at the intersection of the North margin of Concord Road and the East margin of Village Cove, which point is the southwest corner of the herein described tract; thence from the point of beginning and with the East margin of Village Cove, the following calls: North 04 degrees 00 minutes 01 seconds West 49.88 feet; North 10 degrees 04 minutes 28 seconds West 121.28 feet to an iron pin set at the southwest corner of Lot 3; thence with the South line of Lot 3 North 79 degrees 49 minutes 54 seconds East 245.98 feet to an iron pin set at the southeast corner of Lot 3; thence South 03 degrees 07 minutes 59 seconds East 257.62 feet to an iron pin set in the North Margin of Concord Road; thence with the North margin of Concord Road, the following calls: North 72 degrees 54 minutes 00 seconds West 32.41 feet; North 80 degrees 17 minutes 00 seconds West 65.66 feet; North 80 degrees 03 minutes 00 seconds West 118.25 feet; North 85 degrees 23 minutes 00 West 19.64 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.14 acres as surveyed by Advanced Land Surveying, Inc. RLS#1999 on November 9, 2000 and being Lot 1 of Concord Village.

TRACT II: BEGINNING at an iron pin set in the East margin of Village Cove, which point is the northwest corner of Lot 1, and the southwest corner of the herein described tract; thence from the point of beginning and with the East margin of Village Cove, the following calls: North 06 degrees 43 minutes 35 seconds East 106.33 feet; North 03 degrees 31 minutes 25 seconds East 82.40 feet; North 14 degrees 11 minutes 52 seconds West 38.64 feet to an iron pin set at the southwest corner of Lot 4, which point is the northwest corner of the herein described tract; thence with the South line of Lot 4, North 72 degrees 34 minutes 44 seconds East 231.29 feet to an iron pin set in the southeast corner of Lot 4; thence South 03 degrees 07 minutes 59 seconds East 249.48 feet to an iron pin set at the northeast corner of Lot 1; thence with the North line of Lot 1, South 79 degrees 49 minutes 54 seconds West 245.98 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.23 acres as surveyed by Advance Land Surveying, Inc. R.L.S. #1999 on November 9, 2000 and being Lot 3 of Concord Village.

Being the same property conveyed to the grantors herein by deed of record in Deed Book 11, Page 19, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Street Address: 30 Village Way, Henderson, TN 38340

Parcel Number: 036 001.18 and 036 001.19

Current Owner: Brian O’Neal Phillips and Michelle Ann Phillips

Other Interested Party(ies): ARCO Collection Services LLC assignee of Republic Finance LLC

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

McMichael Taylor Gray LLC

Substitute Trustee

3550 Engineering Drive

Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Office: 404-474-7149

Fax: 404-745-8121

MTG File No.: TN2022-00227

#201151