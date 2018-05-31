NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 17, 2016, executed by CATHERINE HARVEY, HARRY HARVEY, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded October 4, 2016, in Deed Book 739, Page 509-526; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 21, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 1:PART OF THE CATHERINE HARVEY PARCEL, MAP 64, PARCEL 2.03 HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN COMMENCING AT A NEW CAPPED 1/2 IN CH IRON ROD (TYPICAL OF ALL IRONS IN THE DESCRIPTION REFERRED TO AS NEW) SAID IRON ROD BEING ON THE NORTH LINE OF THE AVERY THOMAS WARNER PROPERTY (DEED BOOK 45, PAGE 757, DEED BOOK 37, PAGE 604, DEED BOOK 37, PAGE 61, AND DEED BOOK R15, PAGE 829) SAID NEW IRON ROD BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE CATHERINE HARVEY PROPERTY (DEED BOOK 54, PAGE 485), WHICH THE FOLLOWING DESCRIPTION IS PART OF, THENCE NORTH 03 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST COINCIDENT WITH THE EAST LINE OF THE SAID CATHERINE HARVEY PROPERTY A DISTANCE OF 134.03 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 18 SECONDS WEST ALONG A NEW SEVERANCE LINE OF THE SAID CATHERINE HARVEY, A DISTANCE OF 325.05 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD; THENCE COINCIDENT WITH WEST, NORTH AND EAST LINE OF THE SAID CATHERINE HARVEY PROPERTY THE FOLLOWING THREE (3) COURSES AND DISTANCES: (1) NORTH 03 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST- 530.51 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD; (2) SOUTH 86 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST 325.00 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD; (3) SOUTH 03 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST- 536.09 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 3.98 ACRESPROPERTY MAY BE SUBJECT TO RIGHTS-OF-WAYS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, AND/OR RESTRICTIONS THAT MAY OR MAY NOT BE OF RECORD. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY DOES NOT FRONT ON A PUBLIC ROAD, SO THEREFORE THE FOLLOWING INGRESS/EGRESS EASEMENT IS REQUIRED: 50` WIDE INGRESS/EGRESS EASEMENT: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF THE CATHERINE HARVEY PROPERTY (DEED BOOK 54, PAGE 485) AND BEING ON A WEST LINE OF THE CATHERINE HARVEY PROPERTY (DEED BOOK 62, PAGE 77), WHICH SAID EASEMENT IS OVER, SAID POINT IS THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID EASEMENT AND IS LOCATED NORTH 03 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST AND A DISTANCE OF 50.00 FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED 3.98 ACRES TRACT; THENCE THROUGH THE SAID CATHERINE HARVEY PROPERTY (DEED BOOK 62, PAGE 77) THE FOLLOWING THREE (3) COURSES AND DISTANCES: (1) SOUTH 85 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 50.01 FEET; (2) SOUTH 03 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST 84.02 FEET; (3) SOUTH 85 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 1378.45 FEET TO THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF MORRISON LANE; THENCE COINCIDENT WITH THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID MORRISON LANE THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) COURSES AND DISTANCES: (1) SOUTH 16 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 44 SECONDS WEST 25.38 FEET; (2) SOUTH 41 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST 31.66 FEET TO A POINT BEING ON THE NORTH LINE OF AN EXISTING EASEMENT AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 54, PAGE 485); THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 18 SECONDS WEST COINCIDENT WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID EXISTING EASEMENT A DISTANCE OF 1403.07 FEET; THENCE NORTH 03 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST COINCIDENT WITH THE RESIDUE OF THE SAID CATHERINE HARVEY PROPERTY (DEED BOOK 54, PAGE 485) PASSING THROUGH A NEW IRON ROD AT 84.04 FEET BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE SAID 3.98 ACRE TRACT AND CONTINUING OF FOR A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 134.04 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL BEARINGS NOTED ARE BASED UPON THE TENNESSEE COORDINATE SYSTEM OF 1983.Parcel ID: 064 00203 000000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 500 MORRISON LN, WHITEVILLE, TN 38075. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): CATHERINE HARVEY, HARRY HARVEY OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #137465 05/24/2018, 05/31/2018, 06/07/2018