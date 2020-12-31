NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 17, 2004, executed by Christopher L Watkins and Natalie H Watkins, husband and wife, to Kathy Winstead, Trustee, for Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation, A New Jersey Corporation, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 18, 2004, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust 604, Page 478, and Instrument Number 46535, as modified by the Loan Modification Agreement dated February 23, 2018, recorded on June 19, 2018, at Deed of Trust 755, Page 582, and Instrument Number 179311, said register’s office, to which reference is hereby made.

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM, local time, at the West Door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, located in Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Hardeman, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

THE LAND REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN, CITY OF TOONE AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A STAKE 37.2 FEET NORTH OF THE CENTER OF PROPOSED NEW ROAD, RUNS THENCE NORTH 46-1/2 DEGREES WEST 9 POLES OR 148.5 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 88-1/2 DEGREES WEST 72-1/2 FEET, IT BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. ZERO, TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 43 DEGREES WEST 89.1 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE CENTER OF SAID PROPOSED ROAD; THENCE WITH THE SAME SOUTH 79 DEGREES EAST 65.3 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SAME; THENCE SOUTH 12 DEGREES EAST 72 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SAME; THENCE SOUTH 42-1/2 DEGREES EAST 50 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE CENTER OF SAME; THENCE SOUTH 17 DEGREES EAST 124.7 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 72 1-1/2 DEGREES EAST 133.9 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 31-1/2 DEGREES WEST 99 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 61-1/2 DEGREES WEST 7 POLES TO THE BEGINNING.

THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO CHRISTOPHER L. WATKINS AND WIFE, NATALIE H. WATKINS BY DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 7, PAGE 155, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE. AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM MERCHANTS AND PLANTERS BANK, THE GRANTOR(S), TO CHRISTOPHER L. WATKINS AND WIFE, NATALIE H. WATKINS, THE GRANTEE(S), BY VIRTUE OF DEED DATED MARCH 17, 2004 AND RECORDED MARCH 18, 2004 AS BOOK 7, PAGE 155, AND INSTRUMENT NUMBER 46533 AMONG THE AFORESAID LAND RECORDS. PARCEL ID: 041 00801 000

REFERENCE NUMBERS OF DOCUMENTS MODIFIED:

RECORDED MARCH 18, 2004 BOOK 604 PAGE 478 INSTRUMENT NO 46535

Tax Parcel No: 041 00801 000

Parcel ID: 041 00801 000

Commonly known as 85 Naylor Lane, Toone, TN 38381

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

Current Owner(s) of Property: Christopher L Watkins and Natalie H Watkins

Other Interested Parties: Midland Funding LLC

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Christopher L Watkins; Natalie H Watkins; and Midland Funding LLC.

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

651 East 4th Street Suite 200

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 2191-2060A

#177512