NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 29, 2005, executed by KELLEE JO HATTON, WILLIAM G. HATTON, conveying certain real property therein described to JARRELL DAVID WEATHERFORD, AN OFFICER OF MACQUARIE MORTGAGES USA INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded December 12, 2005, in Deed Book 635, Page 520; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 01:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, located in Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS,TO-WIT:POINT OF BEGINNING BEING AN IRON AS FOUND SET IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF BARHAM ROAD; THIS ALSO BEING THE NORTHEASTCORNER OF THE GAY PROPERTY; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN NORTH 77 DEGREES 38 MINUTES EAST 314.9 FEET TO AN IRON ASFOUND BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER PULLIAM PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAME SOUTH 1 DEGREES34 MINUTES WEST 714.5 FEET TO AN IRON AS FOUND, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE S. HORNSBY PROPERTY; THENCEWITH THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAME SOUTH 87 DEGREES 33 MINUTES WEST 306.4 FEET TO AN IRON AS FOUND, BEINGTHE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE GAY PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF NORTH 1 DEGREE 34 MINUTES EAST660.1 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL ZONING REGULATIONS, BUILDING RESTRICTIONS, SET BACK LINES, IF ANY,EASEMENTS AND RIGHTS FOR PUBLIC UTILITIES APPLICATION TO THIS PROPERTY.Parcel ID: 069 035.39 000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 370 BARHAM LN, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): KELLEE JO HATTON, WILLIAM G. HATTONOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #120630 07/20/2017, 07/27/2017, 08/03/2017