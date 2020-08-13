NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE,

HARDEMAN COUNTY

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO

COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY

INFORMATION GATHERED

IN CONNECTION HEREWITH

WILL BE UTILIZED FOR

THAT PURPOSE.

WHEREAS, default has occurred

in the performance of the

covenants, terms and conditions

of a Deed of Trust Note dated

February 11, 1999, and the Deed

of Trust of even date, securing

said Deed of Trust Note recorded

on March 15, 1999 in Record

Book 528, at Page 255, in the

Register's office of Hardeman

County, Tennessee, executed by

William Lawrence Spencer and

Callie Louise Jeans Spencer, conveying

certain property described

therein to Craig R. Allen of Hamilton

County, Tennessee, as Trustee,

for the benefit of Jim Walter

Homes, Inc. (the “Holder”) and

to Mickel Law Firm, P.A., having

been appointed as Substitute

Trustee by instrument of record

in the Register's office for Hardeman

County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, the owner and

holder of the Deed of Trust

Note has declared the entire indebtedness

due and payable and

demanded that the hereinafter

described real property be advertised

and sold in satisfaction of

indebtedness and costs of foreclosure

in accordance with the

terms and provisions of the Deed

of Trust Note and Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice

is hereby given that an agent of

Mickel Law Firm, P.A., as Substitute

Trustee, pursuant to the

power, duty and authority vested

in and conferred upon said Substitute

Trustee, by the Deed of

Trust, will on Thursday, September

3, 2020, at or about 11:00 AM

at the West Door of the Hardeman

County Courthouse, 100 N Main

St., Bolivar, Tennessee, 38008, or

the sale will be held in the place

at said venue where foreclosure

sales are customarily advertised

and/or conducted, offer for sale

to the highest bidder for cash, and

free from all legal, equitable and

statutory rights of redemption,

exemptions of homestead, rights

by virtue of marriage, and all other

exemptions of every kind, all

of which have been waived in the

Deed of Trust, certain real property

located in Hardeman County,

Tennessee, described as follows:

Beginning at a point that is

West 60 feet from the center of

the Saulsbury-Mississippi State

Line Road said point being the

northwest corner of Hodge, Book

T-7, Page 260, thence 1) East

with Hodge a distance of 435.60

feet; thence 2) North 14 deg. 00

min. East with the east line of the

3.5 acre tract a distance of 148.5

feet, thence 3) West crossing the

Saulsbury Mississippi State Line

Road at 390 feet and on in all a

distance of 471.52 feet; thence 4)

South a distance of 144.10 feet to

the point of beginning. Containing

1.50 acres.

More Commonly Known As:

1095 Mississippi Road, Saulsbury,

TN 38067.

The sale of the property described

above shall be subject to

all matters shown on any recorded

plat; any and all liens against

said property for unpaid property

taxes; any restrictive covenants,

easements or set-back lines that

may be applicable; any prior liens

or encumbrances as well as any

priority created by a fixture filing;

a deed of trust; and any matter

than an accurate survey of the

premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption,

statutory or otherwise,

homestead, and dower are expressly

waived in said Deed of

Trust, and the title is believed to

be good, but the undersigned will

sell and convey only as Substitute

Trustee. The right is reserved to

adjourn the day of the sale to another

day, time, and place certain

without further publication, upon

announcement at the time and

place for the sale set forth above.

The sale is subject to Occupants(

s) rights in possession, if

applicable.

If the sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale

shall be entitled only to a return

of the purchase price. The Purchaser

shall have no further recourse

against the Grantor, the

Grantee or the Substitute Trustee.

To the best of the Trustee’s

knowledge, information, and belief,

there are no Federal or State

tax lien claimants or other claimants

upon the subject property

which would require notice pursuant

to the terms and provision

of T.C.A. § 35-5-104, T.C.A. §

67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. § 7425.

If a high bidder fails to close a

sale, the Substitute Trustee shall

have the option of making the

sale to the next highest bidder.

The sale held pursuant to this

Notice may be rescinded at the

Substitute Trustee’s option at any

time.

The sale will be conducted subject

(1) to confirmation that the

sale is not prohibited under the

U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) to

final confirmation and audit of the

status of the loan with the holder

of the Deed of Trust.

The following individuals or

entities have an interest in the

above-described property: William

Lawrence Spencer, Callie Louise

Jeans Spencer, Tenants of

1095 Mississippi Rd, Saulsbury,

TN 38067.

Potential Bidders: For sale information,

please visit www.realtyBid.

com or call 877-518-5700.

DATED this 10th day of August,

2020.

James H. Swindle, Jr.

MICKEL LAW FIRM, P.A.,

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

222 2ND AVENUE SOUTH,

SUITE 1700

NASHVILLE, TN 37201

PHONE: (615)514-0138

FAX: (501)664-0631

File No. 105984-1

Practicing under the authority of

Tenn. Sup. Ct. R. 7, Sec. 10.07

INSERTION DATES:

08/13/2020;

08/20/2020;

08/27/2020