NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE,
HARDEMAN COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO
COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY
INFORMATION GATHERED
IN CONNECTION HEREWITH
WILL BE UTILIZED FOR
THAT PURPOSE.
WHEREAS, default has occurred
in the performance of the
covenants, terms and conditions
of a Deed of Trust Note dated
February 11, 1999, and the Deed
of Trust of even date, securing
said Deed of Trust Note recorded
on March 15, 1999 in Record
Book 528, at Page 255, in the
Register's office of Hardeman
County, Tennessee, executed by
William Lawrence Spencer and
Callie Louise Jeans Spencer, conveying
certain property described
therein to Craig R. Allen of Hamilton
County, Tennessee, as Trustee,
for the benefit of Jim Walter
Homes, Inc. (the “Holder”) and
to Mickel Law Firm, P.A., having
been appointed as Substitute
Trustee by instrument of record
in the Register's office for Hardeman
County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, the owner and
holder of the Deed of Trust
Note has declared the entire indebtedness
due and payable and
demanded that the hereinafter
described real property be advertised
and sold in satisfaction of
indebtedness and costs of foreclosure
in accordance with the
terms and provisions of the Deed
of Trust Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice
is hereby given that an agent of
Mickel Law Firm, P.A., as Substitute
Trustee, pursuant to the
power, duty and authority vested
in and conferred upon said Substitute
Trustee, by the Deed of
Trust, will on Thursday, September
3, 2020, at or about 11:00 AM
at the West Door of the Hardeman
County Courthouse, 100 N Main
St., Bolivar, Tennessee, 38008, or
the sale will be held in the place
at said venue where foreclosure
sales are customarily advertised
and/or conducted, offer for sale
to the highest bidder for cash, and
free from all legal, equitable and
statutory rights of redemption,
exemptions of homestead, rights
by virtue of marriage, and all other
exemptions of every kind, all
of which have been waived in the
Deed of Trust, certain real property
located in Hardeman County,
Tennessee, described as follows:
Beginning at a point that is
West 60 feet from the center of
the Saulsbury-Mississippi State
Line Road said point being the
northwest corner of Hodge, Book
T-7, Page 260, thence 1) East
with Hodge a distance of 435.60
feet; thence 2) North 14 deg. 00
min. East with the east line of the
3.5 acre tract a distance of 148.5
feet, thence 3) West crossing the
Saulsbury Mississippi State Line
Road at 390 feet and on in all a
distance of 471.52 feet; thence 4)
South a distance of 144.10 feet to
the point of beginning. Containing
1.50 acres.
More Commonly Known As:
1095 Mississippi Road, Saulsbury,
TN 38067.
The sale of the property described
above shall be subject to
all matters shown on any recorded
plat; any and all liens against
said property for unpaid property
taxes; any restrictive covenants,
easements or set-back lines that
may be applicable; any prior liens
or encumbrances as well as any
priority created by a fixture filing;
a deed of trust; and any matter
than an accurate survey of the
premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption,
statutory or otherwise,
homestead, and dower are expressly
waived in said Deed of
Trust, and the title is believed to
be good, but the undersigned will
sell and convey only as Substitute
Trustee. The right is reserved to
adjourn the day of the sale to another
day, time, and place certain
without further publication, upon
announcement at the time and
place for the sale set forth above.
The sale is subject to Occupants(
s) rights in possession, if
applicable.
If the sale is set aside for any
reason, the Purchaser at the sale
shall be entitled only to a return
of the purchase price. The Purchaser
shall have no further recourse
against the Grantor, the
Grantee or the Substitute Trustee.
To the best of the Trustee’s
knowledge, information, and belief,
there are no Federal or State
tax lien claimants or other claimants
upon the subject property
which would require notice pursuant
to the terms and provision
of T.C.A. § 35-5-104, T.C.A. §
67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. § 7425.
If a high bidder fails to close a
sale, the Substitute Trustee shall
have the option of making the
sale to the next highest bidder.
The sale held pursuant to this
Notice may be rescinded at the
Substitute Trustee’s option at any
time.
The sale will be conducted subject
(1) to confirmation that the
sale is not prohibited under the
U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) to
final confirmation and audit of the
status of the loan with the holder
of the Deed of Trust.
The following individuals or
entities have an interest in the
above-described property: William
Lawrence Spencer, Callie Louise
Jeans Spencer, Tenants of
1095 Mississippi Rd, Saulsbury,
TN 38067.
Potential Bidders: For sale information,
please visit www.realtyBid.
com or call 877-518-5700.
DATED this 10th day of August,
2020.
James H. Swindle, Jr.
MICKEL LAW FIRM, P.A.,
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
222 2ND AVENUE SOUTH,
SUITE 1700
NASHVILLE, TN 37201
PHONE: (615)514-0138
FAX: (501)664-0631
File No. 105984-1
Practicing under the authority of
Tenn. Sup. Ct. R. 7, Sec. 10.07
INSERTION DATES:
08/13/2020;
08/20/2020;
08/27/2020