NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 14, 2005, executed by WILLIAM FINNIE, conveying certain real property therein described to J FRYER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded January 18, 2005, in Deed Book 619, Page 550; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE 2ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF GIN STREET, IT BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF A LOT OWNED BY CHARLES GERMAN, AND RUNS THENCE SOUTH WITH THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE SAME 125 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE WEST 75 TO A STAKE, IT BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A LOT OWNED BY BURNELL SAMMONS AND R. P. BASS, JR., AND RUNS THENCE NORTH WITH THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE SAME 125 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE MARGIN OF GIN STREET; THENCE EAST WITH THE SAME 75 FEET TO THE BEGINNING. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY QUIT CLAIM DEED FROM RAMA PRASAD, TO WILLIAM FINNIE, DATED 05/13/2002 RECORDED ON 05/23/2002 IN BOOK R17 PAGE 18 IN HARDEMAN COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF TNParcel ID: 045I A 01400 000776PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 541 MAPLE ST, WHITEVILLE, TN 38075. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): JENNIFER FINNIEOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103rubinlublin.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #147746 12/20/2018, 12/27/2018, 01/03/2019