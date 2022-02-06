NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Tanika R. Humphreys and Anthony Humphrey executed a Deed of Trust to Wesley D. Turner, Trustee for the benefit of Long Beach Mortgage Company, on May 25, 2005 and recorded on June 1, 2005 in Book 626, Page 540 in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on June 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM at 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, TN:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOT OR PARCEL OF REAL ESTATE LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF ENGLISH STREET, SAID POINT BEING NORTH 8 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 544.07 FEET FROM THE NORTH LINE OF CAROLE STREET; THENCE (1) NORTH 81 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST WITH THE NORTH LINE OF LOT OF FORTY-FIVE (45) A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET; THENCE (2) NORTH 8 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST WITH LOT EIGHTY-ONE (81) A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET; THENCE (3) SOUTH 81 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT FORTY- SEVEN (47) A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF ENGLISH STREET; THENCE (4) SOUTH 8 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST WITH THE WEST LINE OF ENGLISH STREET A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE BEGINNING. CONTAINING 20,000 SQUARE FEET.

IT BEING LOT NO. FORTY-SIX (46) OF TERRACE HILL SUBDIVISION, SECTION A, AS SHOWN OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 130, REGISTERS OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AT BOLIVAR.

SUBJECT TO SUBDIVISION RESTRICTIONS OF TERRACE HILL SUBDIVISION, SECTION A, AS FOUND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK I-7, PAGE 474, AND AMENDMENT OF SAID RESTRICTIONS AS FOUND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK A-8, PAGE 326, IN SAID REGISTERS OFFICE.

BEING THE SAME REAL ESTATE CONVEYED TO THE GRANTORS BY WARRANTY DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 17 AT PAGE 51 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF HARDEMANT COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

PARCEL ID: 079K C 00600 000079K

Street Address: 115 English Street, Bolivar, TN 38008

Current Owner: Tanika R. Humphreys

Other Interested Party(ies): Nancy N. Poser Retirement Trust

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

#192747

McMichael Taylor Gray LLC

Substitute Trustee

3550 Engineering Drive

Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Office: 404-474-7149

Fax: 404-745-8121

MTG File No.: TN2022-00090