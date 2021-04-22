NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on December 23, 2014, DAVID MAULDIN (NOW DECEASED) AND DIANE L. MAULDIN, by Deed of Trust of record in Deed of Trust 724, at Page 745, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, conveyed the following described property in trust to secure the payment of a Promissory Note in the original principal amount of Twenty-One Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Seven and 95/100 Dollars ($21,367.95), payable to Merchants and Planters Bank, now known as CENTENNIAL BANK; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned was appointed Substitute Trustee by CENTENNIAL BANK, which appointment will be recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee prior to the deed evidencing this sale; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and CENTENNIAL BANK, the lawful owner and holder of the indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided by the Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms, and instructed the undersigned to foreclose.

NOW, THEREFORE, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand paid, at the west door of the Courthouse at Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., said property to be sold in bar of the equity of redemption and subject to the lien of all special assessments against it. If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid within a reasonable time to be announced at the sale, the next highest bidder will be deemed the successful bidder.

Lying, and being situate in the 4th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows; to-wit:

BEGINNING at an iron, being the northeast corner of the Leon Fish property (Deed Book V-11, Page 87) and the southeast corner of Tract #6-A of this division runs thence with the east boundary line of Tract #6-1 North 5 degrees 39 minutes 01 seconds East 621.904 feet to an iron in the south margin of the Van Buren Road, being the northeast corner of Tract #6-A, thence with the south margin of said road North 89 degrees 30 minutes East 243.5 feet to an iron in the west boundary line of the Thomas Crabtree property; thence with the west boundary line of said Crabtree property South 0 degrees 19 minutes 35 seconds West 793.776 feet to an iron, being the northeast corner of Tract #4-A of this division; thence with the north boundary line of Tract #4-A South 89 degrees 30 minutes West 301.997 feet to an iron in the east boundary line of said Fish property, being the northwest corner of Tract #4-A, thence with said east boundary line North 0 degrees 35 minutes East 175.4 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5.08 acres.

Per Certificate of Survey by L. Wayne Yates, R.L.S. #486, Bolivar, TN, dated October 28, 1988.

It being the same property as that described in a Warranty Deed from Michael Bolton and Shawn Bolton to David Mauldin and wife, Diane Mauldin, dated July 1, 1999, and of record in Deed Book U-16, page 403, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 5405 Van Buren Rd., Hickory Valley, TN, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map 121, Parcel 007.05

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION, IF ANY.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. Other interested parties: None.

Title to said property is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell as Substitute Trustee only and will assign to the purchaser all covenants of warranty contained in said Deed of Trust.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. Said sale may be adjourned to another time or may be postponed to another date by public announcement at the appointed time of sale without readvertisement.

This office is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

WITNESS my signature, this the 8th day of April, 2021.

KIZER, BONDS, HUGHES & BOWEN, LLC

BY: STEPHEN L. HUGHES

Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 320

Milan, TN 38358 (731) 686-1198