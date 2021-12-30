NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 20, 2006, executed by RICHARD PIERCE, AMY PIERCE, conveying certain real property therein described to WESLEY D. TURNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded April 24, 2006, in Deed Book 641, Page 264 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-5, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-5 who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND SITUATED IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT: TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING BEING AN IRON (F) IN THE EAST MARGIN OF BREEDEN ROAD, LOCATED SOUTH 46 DEGREES

07 MINUTES EAST 18.5 FEET FROM CENTERLINE OF SAID ROAD (ORIGINAL POINT OF BEGINNING WAS 12.5 FEET FROM

THE CENTERLINE BUT DUE TO ROAD IMPROVEMENTS OVER THE YEARS THIS DISTANCE HAS CHANGED TO 18.5 FEET AS

SHOWN), TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING ALSO BEING A SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE JANE MCANULTY PROPERTY; THENCE

WITH A SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE AND A WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAME THE FOLLOWING CALLS: (1) SOUTH 46

DEGREES 07 MINUTES EAST 211.2 FEET TO AN IRON, (2) SOUTH 45 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST 191.3 FEET TO AN IRON,

THIS ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE JAMES WORLEY PROPERTY; THENCE NORTH 43 DEGREES 22

MINUTES WEST 211.3 FEET ALONG AN OLD FENCE (THIS BEING AN AGREED LINE BETWEEN THE ADJOINING PROPERTY

OWNERS) TO A CORNER POST SET IN THE EAST MARGIN OF BREEDEN ROAD; THENCE WITH MARGIN OF SAME NORTH

45 DEGREES EAST 180.9 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.91 ACRE.

Parcel ID: 079-047.01

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 115 MEADOW OAKS LN, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): RICHARD PIERCE, AMY PIERCE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

#185411