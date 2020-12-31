NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 21, 2002, executed by DONNA S. WILKES, conveying certain real property therein described to WILLIAM C. FORD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded March 26, 2002, in Deed Book 570, Page 516 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2002-2 who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEING LOT 3 OF SUGAR HILL ACRES SUBDIVISION, PHASE III, A PLAT OF WHICH APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET B, SLIDE 30, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, REFERENCE TO WHICH PLAT IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT SHOWING ITS LOCATION AND THE LENGTH AND DIRECTION OF ITS BOUNDARY LINES. ATTACHED HERETO AND CONVEYED HEREWITH IS A 2001 MEADOWBROOK MOBILE HOME, SERIAL NUMBER: TNFL127AB24206MB12.

Parcel ID: 089-011.45

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 840 SUGAR HILL LOOP, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): DONNA S. WILKES

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

#177477