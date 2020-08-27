NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION GATHERED IN CONNECTION HEREWITH WILL BE UTILIZED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 11, 1999, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Deed of Trust Note recorded on March 15, 1999 in Record Book 528, at Page 255, in the Register’s office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by William Lawrence Spencer and Callie Louise Jeans Spencer, conveying certain property described therein to Craig R. Allen of Hamilton County, Tennessee, as Trustee, for the benefit of Jim Walter Homes, Inc. (the “Holder”) and to Mickel Law Firm, P.A., having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in the Register’s office for Hardeman County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Deed of Trust Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Deed of Trust Note and Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Mickel Law Firm, P.A., as Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Substitute Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at or about 11:00 AM at the West Door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 N Main St., Bolivar, Tennessee, 38008, or the sale will be held in the place at said venue where foreclosure sales are customarily advertised and/or conducted, offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, described as follows:

Beginning at a point that is West 60 feet from the center of the Saulsbury-Mississippi State Line Road said point being the northwest corner of Hodge, Book T-7, Page 260, thence 1) East with Hodge a distance of 435.60 feet; thence 2) North 14 deg. 00 min. East with the east line of the 3.5 acre tract a distance of 148.5 feet, thence 3) West crossing the Saulsbury Mississippi State Line Road at 390 feet and on in all a distance of 471.52 feet; thence 4) South a distance of 144.10 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 1.50 acres.

More Commonly Known As: 1095 Mississippi Road, Saulsbury, TN 38067.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

The sale is subject to Occupants(s) rights in possession, if applicable.

If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Grantor, the Grantee or the Substitute Trustee.

To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, information, and belief, there are no Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A. § 35-5-104, T.C.A. § 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. § 7425.

If a high bidder fails to close a sale, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed of Trust.

The following individuals or entities have an interest in the above-described property: William

Lawrence Spencer, Callie Louise Jeans Spencer, Tenants of 1095 Mississippi Rd, Saulsbury, TN 38067.

Potential Bidders: For sale information, please visit www.realtyBid.com or call 877-518-5700.

DATED this 10th day of August, 2020.

James H. Swindle, Jr.

MICKEL LAW FIRM, P.A., SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

222 2ND AVENUE SOUTH, SUITE 1700

NASHVILLE, TN 37201

PHONE: (615)514-0138

FAX: (501)664-0631

File No. 105984-1

Practicing under the authority of Tenn. Sup. Ct. R. 7, Sec. 10.07