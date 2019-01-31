NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 20, 2007, executed by MICHAEL K BUCHANAN, conveying certain real property therein described to R., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded July 5, 2007, in Deed Book 658, Page 771-784at Instrument Number 85002; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO -WIT: BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE MARGIN OF HIGHWAY 18 SOUTH, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 11-B, AND RUNS THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES EAST 200 FEET TO A STAKE, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 11-B, THENCE NORTH 46 DEGREES EAST 100 FEET TO A STAKE THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 8-B; THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES WEST 200 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY 18 SOUTH, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 8-B; THENCE SOUTH 46 DEGREES WEST WITH THE MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY 18 SOUTH 100 FEET TO THE BEGINNING. THIS BEING LOT 9-B IN LAKEVIEW SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 1 AND 2, PAGE 118, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.Parcel ID: 080D E 00300 000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 549 TENNESSEE ST, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): MICHAEL K BUCHANANOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103rubinlublin.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #151171 02/07/2019, 02/14/2019, 02/21/2019