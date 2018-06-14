Notice of Special Called Meeting of the Bolivar City Council

Notice is hereby given that the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Bolivar will meet in special called session Monday, June 25, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, Tennessee. The purpose of this meeting is for the 2nd Reading/Public Hearing of Ordinance 18-004, “An Ordinance to Amend the Budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018” and Ordinance 18-005, “An Ordinance to Approve the Budget and Tax Rate for Fiscal Year 2018-2019”. The public is invited and welcome to attend.