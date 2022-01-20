Notice of Rezoning and Public Hearing

The Hardeman County Commission will meet on February 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the courtroom of the Hardeman County Courthouse at 100 North Main, Bolivar, TN., 38008. The Commission will consider a resolution amending the official zoning map of Hardeman County, Tennessee. to rezone tax parcel 0008.00, Hardeman County tax map 009, owned by Tony Hooper Logging Incorporated located on state route 138 from FAR (Forestry, Agricultural, Residential) to I-2 (Restricted Industrial). There will be a Public hearing held on the rezoning during this meeting.

Copies of the proposed amendment, zoning resolution and other documents pertaining to the rezoning may be viewed at the Hardeman County Zoning Office located in the Hardeman County Courthouse. This notice will serve as the required 15 day public notice. The rezoning consideration comes with positive recommendation from the Hardeman County Planning Commission.