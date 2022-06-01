Notice of Rezoning

The Hardeman County Commission will meet on January 18, 2022 at 7pm in regular session of the monthly County Commission held in the courtroom of the Hardeman County Courthouse at 100 North Main, Bolivar, Tn. 38008. The Commission will consider a resolution amending the official zoning map of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to rezone tax parcel 0008.00, Hardeman County tax map 009 owned by Tony Hooper Logging Incorporated located on state route 138 from FAR (Forestry, Agricultural, Residential) to I-2 (Restricted Industrial). Copies of the proposed amendment, zoning resolution and other documents pertaining to the rezoning may be viewed at the Hardeman County Zoning office located in the Hardeman County Courthouse.