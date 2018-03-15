NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS

The City of Middleton will hold a Public Meeting where the public is invited to attend to discuss proposed Middleton park system improvements. The Meeting will be held at Middleton City Hall on Monday, March 26, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. This project is funded in part by the State of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Local Parks and Recreation Fund.

Persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations should contact City Hall at (731) 376-8409. The City of Middleton does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability.

Jackie Cox, Mayor