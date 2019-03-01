NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The Whiteville Board of Zoning Appeals does hereby give public notice of a called meeting to be held at the Whiteville Community Center on January the 14th at 5:00 PM. The purpose of the meeting is to hear the following request:
A Home Occupation request to operate a Real Estate Business at 220 Oak Street
A copy of the application may be viewed at Town Hall during regular business hours. All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend.