NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated Section 13-7-105, notice is hereby given of public hearings that will be held by the Hardeman County Commission on September 21, 2021 at 7 p.m. in the Hardeman County Court House. These hearings will be held in order to receive public input on the following amendment resolutions concerning the Hardeman County Zoning Resolution:

A RESOLUTION AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO REZONE TAX PARCEL 007.03, HARDEMAN COUNTY 118, OWNED BY WAYNE COUNTY BANK FROM PRRD (PLANNED RECREATIONAL RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT) TO FAR (FORESTRY/AGRICULTURAL/RESIDENTIAL)

A RESOLUTION TO AMEND THE ZONING RESOLUTION OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE: TO DELETE PLANNED RECREATIONAL RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT PROVISIONS

Full copies of the proposed amendments may be viewed in the office of the County Mayor during normal business hours. All interested persons are invited to attend and comment.

Jimmy Sain, County Mayor