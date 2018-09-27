NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 13-7-105 of public hearings to be held by the Hardeman County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hardeman County Courthouse. The hearings will be held respectively in order to receive public input on the following Zoning Map Amendment Resolution:

A RESOLUTION AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO REZONE TAX PARCEL 003.00, HARDEMAN COUNTY TAX MAP 012 OWNED BY CRAIG B. MASSEY FROM FAR (FORESTRY, AGRICULTURE, RESIDENTIAL) TO I-2 (RESTRICTED INDUSTRIAL) LOCATED ON RICHLAND ROAD

Copies of the proposed map amendment may be viewed at the Hardeman County Zoning Compliance Office or the Office of the Hardeman County Mayor located within the Hardeman County Courthouse Building.

James R. Sain,

Mayor