Notice of Public Hearing

There will be a public meeting on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Hickory Valley Town Hall, 7230 Hwy 18 S, Hickory Valley, TN. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the town’s intent to submit an application for a FY2022 Community Development Block Grant identifying community needs and how CDBG funds can be used.

Hickory Valley does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap or national origin. The meeting place is handicap accessible.

Any person needing special accommodations should contact Mayor Richard Ayers at (731) 609-8639 prior to the above stated time.

Mayor Richard Ayers