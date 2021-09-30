NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing held before the Bolivar Board of Mayor and Councilmen on a proposed amendment to the Official Zoning Map.

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE, TO REZONE A PORTION (-.45 ac) OF TAX PARCEL 004.00 (TAX MAP 0700 G 04.00) OWNED BY PAUL &JUANITA CAMPER LOCATED AT 121 JEFFERSON STREET AND PARCEL 18 (TAX MAP 0700 G 04.00) OWNED BY HARDEMAN COUNTY FROM R-1 (LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL) TO B-2 (CENTRAL BUSINESS). Total acres rezoned from R-1 to B-2 is approximately 1.05 acres.

Said hearing will be held pursuant to the provisions of Section 13-7-203, Tennessee Code Annotated and will take place at a regular session of the City Board on October 18, 2021 beginning at 6:00 P.M. at Bolivar City Hall.

Any interested party may appear before the Board and be heard in objection or in favor of the adoption thereof. Said proposed ordinance is available for public examination in the Mayor’s Office, Bolivar City Hall.