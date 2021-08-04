Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated. Section 13-7-105 of a public hearing to be held by the Hardeman County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hardeman County Courthouse. The hearing will be held in order to receive public input on the following Zoning Map Amendment Resolution.

A RESOLUTION AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO REZONE TAX PARCEL 0008.00, HARDEMAN COUNTY TAX MAP 009 OWNED BY TONY HOOPER LOGGING INCORPORATED LOCATED ON STATE ROUTE 138 FROM FAR (FORESTRY AGRICULTURAL RESIDENTIAL) TO I-2 (RESTRICTED INDUSTRIAL).

Copies of the proposed map amendment, zoning resolution and other documents pertaining to this rezoning may be viewed at the Hardeman County Zoning Compliance Office located in the Hardeman County Courthouse.

Notice of Hardeman County Commission Meeting Date Change

The Hardeman County Commission will not meet on April 20, 2021. The April Commission Meeting has been scheduled for April 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hardeman County Courthouse. Copies of the meeting agenda will be available to view at the Hardeman County Mayor’s office located in the Hardeman County Courthouse and on the official Hardeman County website hardemancounty.org 10 days prior to the meeting. Everyone is invited to attend all Commission meetings.