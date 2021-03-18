Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated, section 13-7-105 of a public hearing to be held by Hardeman County Board of Commissioners. The public hearing will be held on rezoning of property located at 3270 Vildo Road, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. The official map reads tax parcel 0008.00, map 049. A copy of the official resolution and map may be obtained at the Hardeman County Zoning office located in the Hardeman County Courthouse. The hearing will be April 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. in the Hardeman County Courthouse Courtroom. All interested parties are invited to attend.