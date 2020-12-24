Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 13-7-105 of a public hearing to be held by the Hardeman County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hardeman County Courthouse. The hearing will be held in order to receive public input on the following Zoning Map Amendment Resolution:

A resolution amending the official zoning map of hardeman county, tennessee, to rezone tax parcel 008.00, hardeman county tax map 009 owned by tony hooper logging incorporated located on state route 138 from far (forestry agricultural residential) to I-2 (restricted industrial)

Copies of the proposed map amendment may be viewed at the Hardeman County Zoning Compliance Office or the Office of the Hardeman County Mayor located within the Hardeman County Courthouse Building.

James R. Sain

Mayor